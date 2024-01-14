HomeWorldSports

Foot injury forces Matteo Berrettini to withdraw from Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Australian Open on Sunday with a right foot injury, the tournament announced

By Agency News Desk
Matteo Berrettini _ pic courtesy news agency

Melbourne, Jan 14 (IANS) Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Australian Open on Sunday with a right foot injury, the tournament announced on Sunday. The former Top 10 star was set for a first-round blockbuster against seventh seed and defending finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Belgian Zizou Bergs will step in as a lucky loser to face the Greek.

“Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with a right foot injury. He will be replaced in the draw by Zizou Bergs,” Australia Open statement read.

Berrettini has not competed since last year’s US Open, where he retired from his second-round match due to an ankle injury. He went 12-11 in the 2023 season.

Having faced a setback with a tear in an oblique muscle that kept him out of action for a few weeks in 2023, the 27-year-old has slipped to the 125th position in the men’s rankings.

