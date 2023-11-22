Football: Argentina storm into U17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Jakarta, Nov 21 (IANS) Argentina crushed Venezuela 5-0 on Tuesday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Indonesia. At the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Argentina made a total of 13 shots, as compared to Venezuela’s six.

The scorers were Luis Francisco Zubeldia, Santiago Lopez, Claudio Echeverri and Agustin Fabian Ruberto. Pablo Andres Ibarra of Venezuela got a red card after committing a hard foul in the 69th minute, reports Xinhua.

In another round of 16 match on the same day, Morocco defeated Iran 4-1 in a penalty shootout. The game, held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in East Java, ended 1-1 in regular time.

Earlier, with two goals from Estevao Willian and one from Luighi Hanri, Brazil beat Ecuador 3-1 on Monday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

At the Manahan Stadium in Central Java province, Brazilian players made 21 shots, as compared to Ecuador’s 15. Michael Bermudez scored a goal for Ecuador during the first half.

In another round of 16 match held at the same stadium on the same day, Spain tamed Japan 2-1, thanks to goals made by Quim Junyent and Marc Guiu.

–IANS

bsk/