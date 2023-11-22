scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Argentina storm into U17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, Nov 21 (IANS) Argentina crushed Venezuela 5-0 on Tuesday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Indonesia. At the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Argentina made a total of 13 shots, as compared to Venezuela’s six.

The scorers were Luis Francisco Zubeldia, Santiago Lopez, Claudio Echeverri and Agustin Fabian Ruberto. Pablo Andres Ibarra of Venezuela got a red card after committing a hard foul in the 69th minute, reports Xinhua.

In another round of 16 match on the same day, Morocco defeated Iran 4-1 in a penalty shootout. The game, held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in East Java, ended 1-1 in regular time.

Earlier, with two goals from Estevao Willian and one from Luighi Hanri, Brazil beat Ecuador 3-1 on Monday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

At the Manahan Stadium in Central Java province, Brazilian players made 21 shots, as compared to Ecuador’s 15. Michael Bermudez scored a goal for Ecuador during the first half.

In another round of 16 match held at the same stadium on the same day, Spain tamed Japan 2-1, thanks to goals made by Quim Junyent and Marc Guiu.

–IANS

bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Women Inter-Department Nationals: Indian Oil Corporation crowned champions
Next article
Catherine Hardwicke was worried about Robert Pattinson not being attractive enough to be cast in 'Twilight'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US