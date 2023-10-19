Football: Brazil forward Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury

Brazil and Al-Hilal forward Neymar will have surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during the match against Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The 31-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in tears during the 2-0 defeat by Uruguay on Tuesday after he landed awkwardly after a challenge in the first half of the match.

“It’s a very sad moment, the worst. I know I’m strong but this time I’ll need my (family and friends) even more. It’s not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery…” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal did not say how long the 31-year-old is expected to be out for. “Medical examinations have revealed player “Neymar Jr” suffered a cut in the ACL and cartilage, to undergo surgery later, and a treatment program to determine its duration after the operation,” Al-hilal said in a statement on social media.

Neymar, a leading goal scorer for Brazil’s men’s national team, who made a transfer to Saudi Arabia during the summer from Paris St-Germain, has encountered difficulties with injuries in the recent past. He was absent from two World Cup matches in Qatar last year due to an injury sustained during Brazil’s first game against Serbia.

“Brazilian and world football needs Neymar well and recovered because football is happier when he is on the field,” said Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues in a statement.

The Brazilian forward had experienced extended periods of absence in his last two seasons with PSG due to various ankle injuries. Furthermore, his final season in France was curtailed in February as a result of ankle surgery.