scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Brazil forward Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury

Brazil and Al-Hilal forward Neymar will have surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during the match against Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

By Agency News Desk
Brazil forward Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury _ pic courtesy news agency
Brazil forward Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL injury _ pic courtesy news agency

Brazil and Al-Hilal forward Neymar will have surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during the match against Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The 31-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in tears during the 2-0 defeat by Uruguay on Tuesday after he landed awkwardly after a challenge in the first half of the match.

“It’s a very sad moment, the worst. I know I’m strong but this time I’ll need my (family and friends) even more. It’s not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery…” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal did not say how long the 31-year-old is expected to be out for. “Medical examinations have revealed player “Neymar Jr” suffered a cut in the ACL and cartilage, to undergo surgery later, and a treatment program to determine its duration after the operation,” Al-hilal said in a statement on social media.

Neymar, a leading goal scorer for Brazil’s men’s national team, who made a transfer to Saudi Arabia during the summer from Paris St-Germain, has encountered difficulties with injuries in the recent past. He was absent from two World Cup matches in Qatar last year due to an injury sustained during Brazil’s first game against Serbia.

“Brazilian and world football needs Neymar well and recovered because football is happier when he is on the field,” said Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues in a statement.

The Brazilian forward had experienced extended periods of absence in his last two seasons with PSG due to various ankle injuries. Furthermore, his final season in France was curtailed in February as a result of ankle surgery.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yogi govt to set up ‘Digital Doctor Clinics’
Next article
IIT Bombay’s device to detect viral & bacterial pathogens in wastewater
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US