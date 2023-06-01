Football: England announce squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

London, June 1 (IANS) Sarina Wiegman, head coach of England’s women’s football team, announced the squad for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Lionesses, who clinched the Euro title last year, will be led by Chelsea defender Millie Bright, it was announced on Wednesday. She steps into the captain role due to an injury sidelining Leah Williamson.

Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, among the 23 players named, are set to participate in their third consecutive World Cup. The pair were part of the squad that secured a bronze medal in 2015, reports Xinhua.

“I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia,” said Wiegman, a Netherlands native who assumed leadership of Team England in 2021.

The upcoming World Cup is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. England shares Group D with Haiti, Denmark, and China.

“We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams, and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July,” said Wiegman. “We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer.”

Four years prior, Wiegman guided the Netherlands to the World Cup final, but the team fell to the United States, 2-0.

–IANS

bsk