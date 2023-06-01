scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: England announce squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

By Agency News Desk

London, June 1 (IANS) Sarina Wiegman, head coach of England’s women’s football team, announced the squad for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Lionesses, who clinched the Euro title last year, will be led by Chelsea defender Millie Bright, it was announced on Wednesday. She steps into the captain role due to an injury sidelining Leah Williamson.

Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, among the 23 players named, are set to participate in their third consecutive World Cup. The pair were part of the squad that secured a bronze medal in 2015, reports Xinhua.

“I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia,” said Wiegman, a Netherlands native who assumed leadership of Team England in 2021.

The upcoming World Cup is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. England shares Group D with Haiti, Denmark, and China.

“We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams, and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July,” said Wiegman. “We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer.”

Four years prior, Wiegman guided the Netherlands to the World Cup final, but the team fell to the United States, 2-0.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Khap maha panchayat today on wrestlers' issue in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Next article
Instagram testing new 'Interested' option for recommended posts
This May Also Interest You
News

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US