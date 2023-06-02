scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Europa League winners Sevilla make move for Brazilian defender Murillo

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), June 2 (IANS) A few days after winning the prestigious Europa League for the seventh time, Sevilla FC are looking set to further strengthen their backline by roping in the highly-rated Corinthians defender Murillo Santos.

On Thursday, media reports in Brazil claimed that Murillo Santos could join Sevilla in the European summer transfer window.

The Europa League champions are prepared to pay 15 million euros for the 20-year-old Brazilian’s signature, having had an initial offer rejected, Gazeta Esportiva said on Thursday.

It added that clubs in at least three other European countries were also pursuing the centre-back, reports Xinhua.

Murillo, who is contracted to Corinthians until December 2025, has become a regular starter since the appointment of Vanderlei Luxemburgo as manager last month.

Sevilla had three Brazilians in their first-team squad in the 2022-23 season: Defender Alex Telles, midfielder Fernando and defender Marcao.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New 'Spider-Man' movie meetings were going on but now on hold due to writers' strike: Tom Holland
Next article
Twitter's trust and safety head quits amid drama over film
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US