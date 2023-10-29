Football: Former AIFF prez Praful Patel re-elected as WIFA President

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Former President of the All India Football /federation, Praful Patel of Gondia District has retained his post as the President of the Western India Football Association (WIFA).

Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, was elected unopposed for the term 2023-2027 during the quadrennial elections held at the Media Centre, Cooperage Football Ground, here, on Saturday. Patel has been president of WIFA for two decades.

Haresh Vora (Nagpur District), Chhatrapati Malojiraje (Kolhapur District), Vishwajeet Kadam (Pune District), Eknath Shinde (Thane District) and Sunil Dhande (Beed District) were elected unopposed as the five Vice-Presidents of the association.

The Hon. Secretary is Kiran Chougule (Solapur District) and the Hon. Treasurer is Salim Parkote (Latur District).

Three Assistant Secretaries and 13 Committee Members were also elected unopposed.

The WIFA Office Bearers and Committee Members:

Asst. Secretary (3): Raziuddin Ansari (Nanded), Ahmed Lalani (Bhandara), Sushilkumar Surve (Amravati).

Committee Members: Jaggu Sayyad (Sangli), Ravindra Darekar (Gadchiroli), Deepak Dixit (Chandrapur), Sushil Dixit (Yavatmal), Anand Kalokar (Wardha), Dhanraj More (Ratnagiri), Yogesh Pardeshi (Nandurbar), Azgar Patel (Hingoli), Mitesh Patel (Palghar), Namdeo Wankhade (Buldana), Ramesh Shelke (Jalna), Siraj-ul-Haque Syed (Parbhani), Manoj Walvekar (Ahmednagar).

