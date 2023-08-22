scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Mumbai City to play their AFC Champions League ‘home’ games in Pune

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Ahead of their landmark second appearance in the AFC Champions League, Indian Super League (ISL) League winners Mumbai City FC have announced that the club will be playing their ‘home’ games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

The present infrastructural set-up at the Mumbai Football Arena makes the venue ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Mumbai City FC will thus set up base in Pune for their three ‘home’ games in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

Being the only top-division football club from the state of Maharashtra, the decision to adopt Pune as the club’s ‘home’ for the AFC Champions League was taken to make sure top-level continental footballing action stayed within Maharashtra – one of the steps towards Mumbai City FC’s vision of helping football grow in the state.

With a rich history of hosting elite football, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex serves as the nearest football-specific stadium to Mumbai and allows Mumbai City FC to maintain close proximity for fans to travel from Mumbai, the club informed in a release on Tuesday.

With Asia’s elite clubs participating in the continent’s premier tournament, boasting some of the biggest names in world football, Mumbai City FC aim to make top-level football more accessible to watch and drive a footballing culture across parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai City FC will find out who their opponents are at the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Group Stage Draw, scheduled at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 24.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said: “While all of us at Mumbai City FC are excited about a huge season ahead of us, we are very disappointed at not being able to bring AFC Champions League football to Mumbai. Unfortunately, the current infrastructure in Andheri does not allow us to host Champions League games.”

“While we share the disappointment of our fans in Mumbai, we will spare no effort to ensure our supporters cherish a memorable matchday experience in Pune as we prepare to welcome fans to experience AFC Champions League football for the first time not just in Maharashtra but for the first time in India.”

–IANS

bsk


2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team finishes second after losing to Germany
Next article
Coimbatore Open golf: Thangaraja shares lead with rookies Saptak Talwar, Aryan Roopa Anand on day one
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Thangaraja shares lead with rookies Saptak Talwar, Aryan Roopa Anand on day one

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior men's hockey team finishes second after losing to Germany

Technology

AI scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Aaren D Silva's hat-trick helps Hyderabad FC sign off with facile win

News

AP Dhillon reveals he didn't like track 'Excuses'

Sports

Make live coverage of selection meetings available for all, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary tells BCCI

News

OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Sports

You are carrying hopes and dreams of the nation, AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor tells chess wiz Praggnanandhaa

News

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie ‘Mega 157’ announced

Sports

Shooting World Championship: Adarsh misses quota for Paris by the narrowest of margins

News

Remo D'Souza gets emotional on set of 'Hip Hop India'

Technology

Instagram introduces more transparency measures for European users

Sports

Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain ruled out, uncapped Tanzim Hasan named replacement

News

Eyes on the Moon: LIVE telecast of Chandrayaan – 3

Health & Lifestyle

An aspirin a day crucial for heart attack survivors: Study

News

Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia

News

Stuck in HP landslide, Rakesh Bedi breaks finger while moving boulder

Health & Lifestyle

Space study reveals bone marrow fat may replenish depleted red blood cells, rebuild bone

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US