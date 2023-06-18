scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a two-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), June 18 (IANS) Spanish club Cadiz FC have announced that Sergio Gonzalez will continue as the first team coach until the end of June 2025.

The club, hailing from the southwest of Spain and boasting one of the smallest budgets in the Spanish top flight, confirmed a new two-year deal for the 46-year-old following their successful fight against relegation from La Liga.

Gonzalez took the helm in January 2022, after Alvaro Cervera’s dismissal left Cadiz in the relegation zone. He led the team to secure their place in La Liga, gaining 25 points from his 17 matches in charge, reports Xinhua.

This season started with a setback as Cadiz lost their first five games without scoring a single goal. Despite this, the club stood by Gonzalez and they closed the season 14th in La Liga, with 42 points from 38 matches.

When discussing his contract renewal, Gonzalez assured the press that his salary was not a deciding factor. Instead, he desired guarantees of working with a competitive squad in the 2023-24 campaign.

In other news, Almeria confirmed their coach for the next season, with Victor Moreno, former Mallorca and Espanyol coach, joining the club on a one-year contract. He replaces Joan Ferrer, who resigned after leading the team to a nail-biting, last-day-of-the-season safety.

Still, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, and Celta Vigo have yet to announce their coaches for the upcoming season.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Ervine, Williams smash centuries as Zimbabwe secure eight-wicket win over Nepal

Sports

PHL 2023: Rajasthan Patriots aim To get back to winning ways against Delhi Panzers

Sports

Sr Women's Football Nationals: Manipur beat Bengal 3-2; Railways, Haryana win

Sports

National Games' mascot launched in Goa

Health & Lifestyle

New book says law must allow controlled use of 'native natural intoxicants'

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

Sports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Health & Lifestyle

Dads play key role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep: Study

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would give England the edge; thinking and captaincy was brilliant, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US