Football: Spanish striker Diego Costa joins Brazilian club Botafogo

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Aug 13 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A leaders Botafogo have reached an agreement to sign naturalised Spanish striker and former Chelsea star, Diego Costa until the end of the 2023 South American season, the Rio de Janeiro club has said.

The 34-year-old arrives as a free agent, having parted ways with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in June. Diego Costa had lengthy stints in Spain and England, having played for clubs like Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Diego will arrive in Rio de Janeiro in the next few days to start his spell with the club,” read a statement on Botafogo’s official website on Saturday.

Costa, who was born in Brazil but became a Spanish citizen in 2013 and represented La Roja in two World Cups, had also reportedly attracted the interest of clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia and at least one other Brazilian outfit.

Botafogo have won 15 of their first 19 games of the Brazilian Serie A season and hold a 16-point lead over second-placed Flamengo.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Basketball: India score two wins in Olympic Pre-qualifier Asia Championships
