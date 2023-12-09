Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Former Brazil midfielder Augusto secures Fluminense move: reports

Former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto has agreed to join Fluminense after parting ways with Brazilian Serie A rivals Corinthians, according to reports.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Former Brazil midfielder Augusto secures Fluminense move _pic courtesy news agency
Former Brazil midfielder Augusto secures Fluminense move _pic courtesy news agency

Rio De Janeiro, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Brazil international midfielder Renato Augusto has agreed to join Fluminense after parting ways with Brazilian Serie A rivals Corinthians, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, whose contract with Corinthians expired this week, agreed to a deal that runs until December 2025, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday.

Advertisement

Renato made 207 first-team appearances for Corinthians, scoring 23 goals and providing 37 assists, after joining the club from Chinese Super League giants Beijing Guoan in 2021, reports Xinhua.

He has been capped 32 times for Brazil in a professional career that has also included spells at Flamengo and Bayer Leverkusen.

- Advertisement -

Fluminense, who are the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, are due to make their first appearance of the 2024 season in a Rio de Janeiro state championship match against Volta Redonda on January 17.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher talk about ‘Faadu’ as series turns a year old
Next article
Nana Patekar meets Adoor Gopalakrishnan, wants to act in his film
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement