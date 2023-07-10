scorecardresearch
Former players come together as Mumbai plays host to ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The iconic trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday made a stopover in Mumbai as part of the Trophy Tour ahead of the mega event to be held in India in October-November, with many former stars turning out to welcome and celebrate the coveted silverware.

Following its spectacular space journey on June 27 which launched the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour, the silverware reached Mumbai on Tuesday on its latest stop. The event took place at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, attracting a host of dignitaries and cricketing personalities.

Among the esteemed guests were former Mumbai captain Milind Rege, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, and Nadim Memon, Hon. Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association.

The event saw the participation of not only the faculty and staff of Bombay Scottish School but also students and cricket teams from various schools in Mumbai.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated tournament which commences on 5 October, allows new and existing cricket fans from around the world to experience the excitement and fervour associated with the pinnacle event in international cricket, informed a press release on Tuesday.

Through a range of vibrant and engaging activations, both in India and abroad, the Trophy Tour provides a unique platform for cricket legends, dignitaries, and cricket fans to come together around the coveted silverware.

The Trophy is on a tour of India from June 27 to July 14 and will travel to New Zealand (July 15-16), Australia (July 17-18, and Papua New Guinea (July 19-21) before returning back to India on July 22. Other important stops on the tour include West Indies from July 28 to 30, Pakistan from July 31 to August 4, Sri Lanka (Aug 5-6), Bangladesh (Aug 7-9), England (Aug 21-24), South Africa (Aug 31-Sept 3) before returning to India on September 4.

