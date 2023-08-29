Four uncapped women cricketers earn maiden central contracts from PCB

Lahore, Aug 29 (IANS) A total of four uncapped women players were awarded maiden central contracts while opening batter Sidra Amin and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have earned promotions as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the central contract list for the 2023-25 season on Tuesday.

The uncapped trio of Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar was among the four players who were awarded central contracts for the first time. Umm-e-Hani, who made her debut last year against Ireland, is the fourth player to earn her maiden central contract.

Sidra, who is currently second in the list of top run-getters of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 535 runs from nine matches has jumped to category A from C while Muneeba Ali, who scored a century in this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, has been promoted from C to B category.

Captain Nida Dar and experienced Bismah Maroof have been retained in the A category, which sees a 19 per cent increase in their retainers.

Star pacer Diana Baig, who missed out on most of the last year due to a shoulder injury and later a finger injury, has been demoted to C from B category.

As per the PCB release, the contracts were offered to the players last week for a 23-month cycle and their performances will be evaluated after one year.

Anam Amin, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan and Kainat Imtiaz are the five players who have failed to retain this year’s central contract. All five players have been awarded the first-ever 11-month domestic contracts. Meanwhile, Ayesha Naseem, who retired from international cricket, is the sixth player to be left out of the contract.

Meanwhile, PCB has also revealed a 100 per cent increase in the match fee of players involved in an ODI match (playing and non-playing both). Also, there is a 50 per cent increase in match fees for players in a T20I match (playing and non-playing both).

“The extended contract duration reflects our anticipation of an action-packed international cricket calendar. We want our women cricketers to be fully prepared, physically and mentally, to face every challenge and celebrate every triumph that comes their way.

“The substantial increment in the monetary aspect of our women’s central contracts reflects our commitment to providing an environment where players can focus solely on their game. This also acknowledges the rising standard and influence of women’s cricket globally,” Tania Mallick head of women’s cricket at the PCB, said in a statement.

Women’s Central Contracts (August 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025):

Category A (3): Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Sidra Amin

Category B (4): Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sundhu

Category C (5): Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz

Category D (8): Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

