scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Former finalists Stephens, Pavlyuchenkova advance; Svitolina makes winning return

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 29 (IANS) Former finalists Sloane Stephens, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Marketa Vondrousova started their respective campaigns on a winning note while Ukraines Elina Svitolina made a victorious comeback to Grand Slam action at the French Open on Monday.

The 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens took out No.16 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-4 in 1 hour and 24 minutes in a first-round matchup between two former Top 3 players in women’s singles.

The 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova soon joined her in the second round, racing past Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes while the 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova dismissed Alycia Parks 6-4, 6-0 in 71 minutes to start her campaign on a positive note.

The former World No.3 Svitolina made a victorious comeback to Grand Slam action by toppling No.26 seed Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-2, 6-2 to book a spot in the second round of the clay-court major.

In her first Grand Slam event since the 2022 Australian Open, Svitolina continued her resurgent return from maternity leave by ousting last year’s Roland Garros semifinalist Trevisan after just 70 minutes of play. Trevisan was also a Roland Garros quarterfinalist in 2020.

It was a dominant display by Svitolina, who is now 10-0 in first-round matches at the French Open. Three-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Svitolina never faced a break point against Trevisan, who cracked the Top 20 earlier this year.

Minutes apart, Madison Keys and Kayla Day both secured passage to the second round of women’s singles, where they will square off in an all-American showdown.

Keys, the No.20 seed, beat Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, while qualifier Day ousted French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1.

Playing against former World No.1 Pliskova, Sloane Stephens raced to a 6-0 lead inside 33 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Stephens extended her head-to-head against Pliskova to 5-1 overall and 2-1 on clay. Their last meeting was also at Roland Garros, with Stephens winning 7-5, 6-1 in the 2021 second round.

Pliskova, whose clay preparation has been marred by a knee injury that forced her out of Madrid, was slow to get going. A one-sided first set saw her lose just her second 6-0 set at the Grand Slam level, and first since defeating Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 0-6, 8-6 in the first round of Wimbledon 2016. During it, the Czech committed 11 unforced errors and won just seven points on serve.

Stephens, by contrast, was able to consistently steer the ball into awkward positions for Pliskova and found 10 winners to five unforced errors.

Pliskova’s woes continued in the second set, and after a pair of double faults, she faced a break point to fall behind 3-1. But in the nick of time, she came up with a pair of superb drop shots to escape. Hitting with greater power and intent, Pliskova seemed on the verge of levelling the match when she broke Stephens to lead 4-3.

But No.30-ranked Stephens quelled this comeback attempt, putting away a neat volley to break back for 4-4. Serving to stay in the match, Pliskova relapsed into her first-set form, sending a routine backhand long — her 31st unforced error of the day — on Stephens’ first match point.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers
Next article
Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jubilant CSK players dedicate fifth IPL title to retiring Ambati Rayudu

Sports

Jadeja's last ball heroics help CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title (ld)

Sports

Jadeja's last ball four helps CSK beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, clinch record-equalling 5th IPL title

Sports

Indian athletes excel in Europe as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold at T-Meeting 2023

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start; Shapovalov, Norrie advance with five-set wins (Ld)

Sports

French Open: Top seed Alcaraz makes winning start, beats Cobolli in the opener

Sports

Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

Health & Lifestyle

Won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Siddaramaiah assures writers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Siva Sridhar excels with 7 gold as Jain University tops medals tally (round-up)

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: Sudharsan's quickfire 96, Saha's 54 power Gujarat Titans to 214/4 against CSK

Sports

Wrestling mess: Abhinav Bindra seeks mechanism to save sportspersons across organisations

Sports

Institutional league will encourage departments to invest in football, says IM Vijayan

Sports

French Open: Djokovic off to winning start in bid for 23rd Grand Slam title, No.1 ranking

Sports

Golf: India's Diksha Dagar finishes sixth in the Belgian Ladies Open

News

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kerala floods drama '2018' sets Mollywood record

News

Jr NTR off to vacation with family, but no break for 'Devara' workout

Technology

Rising global temperatures can trigger deadly tsunamis from Antarctica: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea FC appoint Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US