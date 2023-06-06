French Open: 'He is going to win Grand Slam tournaments', Mats Wilander hails Rune's progress

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Former Swedish tennis star Mats Wilander believes that young tennis sensation Holger Rune is destined to achieve Grand Slam triumphs in the coming years, following his remarkable ascent up the ATP rankings over the past year and a half.

World No. 6 Rune has experienced remarkable progress since the beginning of 2022. The Dane commenced January last year ranked at No. 99 in the world but has swiftly ascended through the rankings.

The 20-year-old won the Paris Masters last year and reached the finals of Monte Carlo and the Italian Open this year. He has now reached the quarter-finals at the French Open for the second year running.

Rune became a five-set winner for the first time in dramatic circumstances on Monday at Roland Garros, where the sixth seed Dane overcame Francisco Cerundolo and physical issues to clinch a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) fourth-round victory.

Ahead of Rune’s quarterfinal match against Norway’s Casper Ruud, who he played at the same stage of the Grand Slam last year, Wilander asserted that the Dane possesses the potential to secure Grand Slam victories in future.

“I’m very impressed with his problem-solving skills for sure. Obviously, you’re always a little bit concerned when you’re playing a five-setter in this, at this time of the tournament, especially losing the fourth set, 6-1. It’s a bit worrying,” Wilander told Eurosport.

“But at the same time, he kind of lets that set go. So, he’s very mature in terms of the tactics in a tennis match, mentally, he’s very mature, but I feel like he might be losing his concentration here and there.

“But then I’m comparing him with Carlos Alcaraz who doesn’t seem to lose concentration that much. So, Rune is going to be a great player one day.

“He’s already really good and I think he’s going to win Grand Slam tournaments because he’s got this ability to switch on and switch off a little bit – and he comes back and plays his best tennis nearly always when it means the most,” he added.

–IANS

bc/ak