scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Iga Swiatek's No.1 ranking on the line, faces Sabalenka challenge

For the first time since Iga Swiatek took over as the World No.1 on the WTA Tour, the top spot will be on the line when the French Open begins on May 28.

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 25 (IANS) For the first time since Iga Swiatek took over as the World No.1 on the WTA Tour, the top spot will be on the line when the French Open begins on May 28. Either Swiatek or No.2 Aryna Sabalenka will leave Paris with the No.1 ranking.

Swiatek will be spending her 61st and 62nd consecutive weeks at No.1 during Roland Garros. The 21-year-old from Poland is the defending champion. She captured her second title in Paris last year by defeating Coco Gauff in the final.

After successful title defenses this season at Doha and Stuttgart, as well as runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Madrid, Swiatek comes into Paris with 8,940 points.

Sabalenka has been methodically narrowing the point difference. With three titles under her belt this season, including her inaugural major victory at the Australian Open in January and her first WTA 1000 title of the season at the Mutua Madrid Open earlier this month, she enters Paris with a total of 7,541 points.

Sabalenka has not advanced beyond the third round in Paris to date. In the upcoming two weeks, she only has to defend only 130 points, a carryover from her third-round performance last year. Because of a shift in the calendar, which has moved Roland Garros back by a week, Sabalenka is also tasked with defending an additional 180 points, won from her second-place finish at the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court tournament.

Scenarios:

In order to have a chance of retaining the No.1 ranking, Swiatek will need to reach at least the quarterfinals at the French Open. Should Swiatek lose before the quarterfinals, then Sabalenka will take over as World No.1 on Monday, June 12, after Roland Garros.

If Sabalenka reaches the Round of 16 or quarterfinals, then Swiatek would need to reach the semifinals to have a chance of staying No.1.

If Sabalenka reaches the semifinals, then Swiatek would need to reach the final to have a chance of staying at No.1.

If Sabalenka reaches the final, Swiatek could hold on to No.1 only by winning the title.

Should Sabalenka overtake Swiatek for the No.1 ranking, the 25-year-old would become the 29th World No.1 in WTA history.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jason Roy gives up ECB incremental contract to play in Major League Cricket
Next article
Amit Sadh shares glimpses from his upcoming ‘Main’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US