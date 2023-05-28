scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: 'Very flattering and motivating', says Djokovic on chasing 23rd Grand Slam title

By Agency News Desk

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Novak Djokovic, who is chasing the historic and record 23rd Grand Slam trophy at the French Open, has said it’s very flattering and motivating for him.

If the Serbian triumphs in Paris, he will clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam trophy, moving one clear of Spaniard Rafael Nadal. He is relishing the opportunity to set another record when he takes to court at the clay-court major.

“It’s no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history in tennis,” Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference.

“That’s extremely motivating and inspiring for me… History being on the line is something that is very flattering and is very motivating, no doubt about it,” he added.

The third seed Djokovic arrives in Pairs holding a 5-3 record on clay this season. The 36-year-old suffered a third-round exit in Monte-Carlo before he lost against Holger Rune at the quarter-final stage in Rome. He also missed Madrid due to injury.

Despite recent setbacks, the two-time champion Djokovic is confident he can produce his best in the French capital.

“I don’t have any physical issues that worry me. So that’s most important for me. I want to feel good coming into a Grand Slam… I know how to approach the Grand Slam. I know how to live during these few weeks, in a way day in and day out, and I hope that I’ll have a few weeks. It would mean that I went far in the tournament,” said Djokovic.

The 36-year old is in the same half as Top 5 stars Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal is one rival the Serbian won’t be facing, though, after the 14-time Roland Garros champion withdrew due to injury last week.

The World No. 3 shared his thoughts on Nadal’s absence and his title contenders.

“Obviously Nadal not playing in the tournament here is a big loss for tennis. It is a big loss for Roland Garros, because he’s by far the most successful player to play in this tournament in history,” Djokovic said.

“Of course it opens up, you know, a chance and opportunity for the rest of us to try to get a title, because whenever he plays he’s an absolute favourite here or any clay court tournament, for that matter.

You have Alcaraz, he’s No. 1 and probably the biggest favourite in the tournament. Tsitsipas and [Daniil] Medvedev, they have started playing great on clay. And Rune, [Casper] Ruud and [Alexander] Zverev, knows how to play big events, and can always do damage against anybody,” he added.

Djokovic is seeded to meet Spaniard Alcaraz in the semi-finals. Alcaraz won their only previous tour-level meeting in Madrid last year and Djokovic was full of praise for the 20-year-old and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“With Alcaraz, you have Juan Carlos Ferrero who is a former World No. 1. Someone who had the reputation of always being very serious, very disciplined, and he went about his business in a proper manner. I think him being with Alcaraz from the age of 14 or 15 was a fantastic decision for Alcaraz. To have somebody who is going to mentor and guide you and introduce you to professional tennis. It is obviously working extremely well,” he said.

Djokovic will begin his campaign against American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Studios claim ownership of rights (IANS Column: B-Town)
This May Also Interest You
News

Studios claim ownership of rights (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

PC paid her way out of a movie to escape 'dehumanising' director

Sports

Bayern clinch 11th straight Bundesliga title as Mainz held leaders Dortmund

Sports

Imran still respected, revered and idolised by Pak's cricket community

Sports

Andoni Iraola to step down as Rayo Vallecano coach at end of the season

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU to set up data centre to profile prevalent diseases

Technology

Countdown for launch of 'Indian GPS' satellite begins

News

'New abode of democracy': Shah Rukh's ode to 'A New Parliament for a New India'

News

Palme d'Or goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'; Justine Triet 3rd woman director to get it

News

Abhishek at IIFA: 'Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan'

Sports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US