scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Zverev passes Etcheverry test to reach semi-finals

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 8 (IANS) Alexander Zverev didn’t have things all his own way on Wednesday, but he stepped up when needed to reach the semi-finals at the French Open for the third consecutive season.

In a heavy-hitting baseline battle against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Zverev overcame an attacking bombardment from the Argentine to triumph 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“The conditions during the day are a lot better for me. The ball is a lot faster and bounces higher. I love to play on clay and day conditions are better… I am in the semi-finals at Roland Garros and I am happy about that,” Zverev said.

“The 5-4 game [in the fourth set] was incredible from both of us. He was hitting the ball extremely hard and I was hitting the ball extremely hard. At the end of the day I think I deserved to win,” he added.

With his three-hour, 22-minute win, the German improved to 28-7 at the clay-court major, while he climbed four spots to No. 23 in the ATP Live Rankings. Zverev will continue the quest for his maiden major title when he meets Casper Ruud or Holger Rune on Friday.

On the other hand, Etcheverry, who advanced to finals on clay in Santiago and Houston earlier this year, was competing in his first major quarter-final. The 23-year-old did not drop a set en route to the last eight and played with aggression against Zverev, unleashing on the forehand to trouble the German.

After the first two sets were split, Zverev began to find his rhythm. From 0-2 down in the third set, the German reeled off five straight games to take control. He struck 12 winners in the set and moved forward effectively to win 86 per cent (12/14) of net points. Zverev then was then consistent in the fourth, limiting errors off his backhand wing and saving all four break points he faced to earn his 21st win of the season and 13th on clay.

Zverev, who will compete in his sixth major semi-final on Friday, suffered a right ankle injury against Rafael Nadal in the last four in Paris in 2022. After a six-month recuperation period, the 26-year-old returned to Tour in January and has slowly regained his level. He reached the fourth round at ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome before he arrived in Paris last week off the back of a semi-final run in Geneva.

Aiming to win his first title since the Nitto ATP Finals in 2021, the 22nd seed has made further progress this fortnight, defeating seeds Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov.

Etcheverry had never won a match at Roland Garros prior to this year, but announced himself by defeating Jack Draper, Alex de Minaur, Borna Coric and Yoshihito Nishioka in Paris. The 23-year-old is up 18 spots to No. 31 in the ATP Live Rankings following his run. He reached a career-high No. 46 last month.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global Chess League: Carlsen, Liren, Anand draw franchise's attention in draft
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League: Carlsen, Liren, Anand draw franchise's attention in draft

Sports

Anurag Thakur to review India's preparedness for Asian Games during MOC meeting

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 flatten India on a dominating day for Australia (ld)

Sports

Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

Sports

WTC Final, Day 1: Head's 146 not out, Smith's unbeaten 95 put Australia in driver's seat against India

Sports

IOC Executive Board recommends withdrawal of International Boxing Association's recognition

Sports

Jr shooting World Cup: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Health & Lifestyle

JKAACL organises 'Meet the Author' event with poet Pritpal Betab

Sports

Real Madrid signs Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for over 100 million euros

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots unveil their jersey for inaugural season

Technology

Meta Verified badge arrives to India, starts from Rs 699

Sports

French Open: Defending champ Swiatek ousts Gauff to book semifinal spot

Technology

1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China's BYD dominate again

News

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

News

Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Health & Lifestyle

Raj gir's documentary 'When Climate Change Turns Violent' wins WHO award

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC annuls appointment of Medical Director of BSA Hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka HC dismisses gynaecologist's plea to quash FIR

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US