Ganemat and Anantjeet win maiden national crown

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Ganemat Sekhon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, India’s skeet shooters, added another feather to their cap, winning a maiden individual senior national title at the Karni Singh Shooting range, here on Wednesday.

Competing at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Shotgun events, Punjab’s Ganema and Rajasthan’s Anantjeet, took contrasting paths towards the same result-a coveted gold at the nationals.

Ganemat shot a below-par 116 in qualification and had to come through a five-way shoot-off for four final qualifying places, before shooting down 56 targets to win the 60-shot final. Qualifiers leader Zahra Deesawala was second with 55-hits while Sanjana Sood was third with 44.

In men’s skeet Anantjeet shot at a different level, registering a pillar to post victory. He topped the qualifiers with a 123 out of 125. The next best in the field was 121. In the six-man final, he gunned down 58 out of 60 targets to leave silver winning Munek Battula well behind on 55. Bhavtegh Gill won bronze hitting 45 out of the first 50 targets.

Earlier this year, Ganemat won two medals including a gold and silver in ISSF World Cups while Anantjeet won an Asian Games silver in men’s skeet at Hangzhou.

–IANS

cs/