Ghana beats Madagascar 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Accra, Nov 19 (IANS) Ghana’s men’s senior national team on Friday scored in injury time against Madagascar to secure its first win at 1-0 in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, the Black Stars, having been abysmal in their last two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States, started the match with the determination to secure all three points of the day.

However, their opponents showed gritty qualities as they matched the West Africans stride for stride in the first half of the match.

The match was evenly contested, as both teams created some decent chances but failed to convert them into goals, ending the first half scoreless, reports Xinhua.

In the second half, Ghanaian manager Chris Hughton introduced some fresh players to boost the attacking options of the four-time African champions.

Despite the changes, the visitors remained resolute as they gave their all in the game to prevent the home team from scoring.

The Black Stars, however, broke the deadlock in the 96th minute when striker Inaki Williams headed a pass into the net of their opponents.

Comoros leads Group I with three points and a superior goal difference, while Ghana is second with three points and one goal.

The Ghanaians will face Comoros in Tuesday’s next World Cup qualifier.

–IANS

bc/