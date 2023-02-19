scorecardresearch
Ghanaian footballer Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey earthquake

By News Bureau

Accra, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead following the devastating earthquake in Turkey, his agents confirmed Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old had been missing since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of February 6, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is with heavy hearts that I must inform all well-wishers that sadly, Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My heartfelt condolences go to his family and loved ones. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” said Nana Sechere, one of Atsu’s agents.

“Sorry for your loss. The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who died in the collapse, is on its way to his home country of Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,” read a statement from Atsu’s club, Hatayspor.

Meanwhile, Atsu’s former Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Everton, have also paid tribute to him.

–IANS

cs

