Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA president

By News Bureau

Kigali (Rwanda), March 16 (IANS) Gianni Infantino was re-elected as the President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) for another four years at the 73rd FIFA Congress, held here on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Swiss, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in 2016, was elected unopposed in presence of delegates from the 211 member federations.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege, and a great responsibility. I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world,” Infantino said.

“To those that love me, and I know there are many, and those who hate me … I love you all,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

