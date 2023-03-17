scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: An Byeong top Asian, Bhatia lies 21st at Valspar Championship

By News Bureau

Innisbrook (USA), March 17 (IANS) Korea’s Byeong Hun An fired a bogey-free 3-under 68 to lie two strokes behind the co-leaders after the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort’s Copperhead Course, here.

An Byeong is two behind the leaders, Ryan Brehm, Adam Schenk and Stephan Jaeger, who carded matching 66s. Two of the tournament’s top draws, Jordan Spieth fired a 67 for tied fourth while Justin Thomas opened with a 69 on Thursday.

Akshay Bhatia, who accepted PGA Tour’s Temporary membership recently, opened with two birdies, but closed with three bogeys. In between, he had three other birdies and two bogeys for a round of 1-under 71 and was placed tied 21st.

Bhatia, who has one win on the Korn Ferry Tour, was runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this month. That finish helped him gain temporary membership to the PGA Tour.

Byeong, the 31-year-old Korean, fresh off a T35 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship last week, is seeking a maiden TOUR win. An Byeong birdied the fifth, tenth and 17th holes.

Brehm, who has missed 14 cuts out 17 starts this season, stood out amongst the leading trio when he fired his career-first hole-in-one with a 7-iron on the par-3 17th hole.

An’s countryman, S.H. Kim shot a 71 to lie in a share of 32nd place and was matched by China’s Zecheng Dou, who endured a roller-coaster round before finishing strongly with two late birdies. Carl Yuan of China returned a 72 for T58 while another Korean K.H Lee carded a 74.

An, who was once ranked in the world’s top-50, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Korean legend, K.J. Choi, who won the tournament in 2002 and 2006.

Brehm is chasing a second PGA TOUR victory after breaking through at the Puerto Rico Championship last year.

Apart from his magical ace on No. 17, he notched four birdies on Holes No. 1, 5, 11 and 14 to offset a lone bogey on the sixth hole.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
'Naatu Naatu is the nation's song,' says Ram Charan upon return from the Oscars
Next article
Paris Hilton created her 'Barbie doll fantasy life' on TV as a 'trauma response'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US