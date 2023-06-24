scorecardresearch
Golf: Diksha takes five shot lead at Czech Ladies Open

By Agency News Desk

Beroun (Czech Republic), June 24 (IANS) Diksha Dagar shot a bogey free 7-under 65 to take a five-shot lead after two rounds in the Czech Ladies Open, here. Diksha moved to 10-under 134 with rounds of 69 and 65 as was five clear of Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino (70) and English players Cara Gainer (68) and Gabriela Cowley (67), with one more round to go in the event. Pelaez, Gainer and Cowley are 5-under 139.

Diksha is seeking her second title on the Ladies European Tour after the first one in 2019, when she won the Women’s South African Open. Earlier this year, Aditi Ashok won her fourth LET title when she captured the Kenya Ladies Open.

Pranavi Urs, the winner of the Hero Order of Merit in India in 2022, had two eagles on the front nine in the second round as she was Tied-15th with nine more holes to go.

Among other Indians, Ridhima Dilawari, who after a first round 74 was even through 15 holes in the second to 2-over for the tournament with three holes left and was Tied-53rd. Amandeep Drall (74-76) and Vani Kapoor (76 and 20-over through 10 in the second) are likely to miss the cut.

Diksha, who started the day in tied second, started on the tenth and birdied the 12th, 15th and 18th to turn in three-under 33. She added two more birdies and an eagle on her second nine. In two rounds Diksha has just dropped one shot.

Last week, Diksha was tied-third at German Masters and earlier she was tied-eighth at Helsingborg Open and tied-sixth at Belgian Ladies Open.

