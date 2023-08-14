scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh and Jamal Hossain are among the leading names in the field that will tee off for the Rs 50 lakh prize money India Cements Pro Championship 2023 to be held at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Course from August 16-19.

The event was jointly announced on Monday by India Cements and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India. The Pro-Am event will be held on August 15.

The tournament marks the beginning of the action-packed second half of the 2023 TATA Steel PGTI season. The India Cements Pro Championship 2023 offers the highest-ever prize purse for a men’s professional event in Chennai.

N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, India Cements, said, “Golf remains one of the most celebrated sports across the world. India Cements has significantly contributed to the development of golf courses in Chennai and to organising golf tournaments.

“As an avid golfer myself, I am very proud of the major role played by Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, formed in 1996, in transforming the golf course at Nandanam in Chennai, to modern standards. Over the years its membership has more than doubled and we see a large number of golf-loving expatriates and Indians playing at the Golf Course.”

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field include Om Prakash Chouhan (TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader), Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Sachin Baisoya and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, to name a few. The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals C. Arul, Sandeep Syal and S. Prasanth.

“I would like to thank India Cements for organizing this amazing tournament and really look forward to being in contention. I’ve just had a look at the golf course, the greens are in great condition, and I would like to thank TNGF Cosmo Golf Course for putting this together. And lastly, I would like to thank Bisleri Vedica for their kind support as the beverage partner for this event and welcome them on board.” said golfer Aman Raj.

–IANS

bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2
Next article
Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

News

Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

News

‘BBOTT2’: Elvish, Manisha pay tribute to Abhishek as he couldn’t perform

News

'BBOTT2': Avinash Sachdeva performs on 'Emosanal Atyachar', 'Main Tera Boyfriend'

Sports

Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

News

‘BBOTT2’: Manisha evicted, battle gets intense between Elvish, Abhishek

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan asks Jiya Shankar, ‘Tumhara aur Abhishek ka kuch chal raha hai kya’

Sports

National karting: Ishaan Madesh begins campaign in style; Peregrine Racing dominates

News

We should be known as Hindi film industry, not Bollywood: Sunny Deol

News

‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3

Sports

Asian Championship medallist wrestler Seema Bisla banned for one year for 'whereabouts failure'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’

News

'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Sports

Jr Women’s Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, SAI Shakti, Har Academy win pool matches

News

'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Sports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US