Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh and Jamal Hossain are among the leading names in the field that will tee off for the Rs 50 lakh prize money India Cements Pro Championship 2023 to be held at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Course from August 16-19.

The event was jointly announced on Monday by India Cements and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India. The Pro-Am event will be held on August 15.

The tournament marks the beginning of the action-packed second half of the 2023 TATA Steel PGTI season. The India Cements Pro Championship 2023 offers the highest-ever prize purse for a men’s professional event in Chennai.

N. Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, India Cements, said, “Golf remains one of the most celebrated sports across the world. India Cements has significantly contributed to the development of golf courses in Chennai and to organising golf tournaments.

“As an avid golfer myself, I am very proud of the major role played by Tamil Nadu Golf Federation, formed in 1996, in transforming the golf course at Nandanam in Chennai, to modern standards. Over the years its membership has more than doubled and we see a large number of golf-loving expatriates and Indians playing at the Golf Course.”

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field include Om Prakash Chouhan (TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader), Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Sachin Baisoya and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, to name a few. The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals C. Arul, Sandeep Syal and S. Prasanth.

“I would like to thank India Cements for organizing this amazing tournament and really look forward to being in contention. I’ve just had a look at the golf course, the greens are in great condition, and I would like to thank TNGF Cosmo Golf Course for putting this together. And lastly, I would like to thank Bisleri Vedica for their kind support as the beverage partner for this event and welcome them on board.” said golfer Aman Raj.

–IANS

bsk