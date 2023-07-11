scorecardresearch
Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) Neha Tripathi ended a long wait lasting almost 55 months with a win in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Neha, who last won the first leg in the 2019 season, carded 2-under 70 to finish 1-under for the three rounds. She finished ahead of the amateur duo, Saanvi Somu (69) and Vidhatri Urs (72) whose totalled even par 216.

Neha was the lone flag bearer for professionals among the top four, as Mannat Brar (70) took the fourth spot.

Neha, starting the final day in second place, dropped an early bogey on Par-5 third, while amateur Vidhatri, the overnight leader, dropped a shot on fourth. Both birdied the fifth, as did Saanvi, who then added birdies on eighth and ninth to get into contention.

On the back nine, Neha birdied twice on the 12th and 16th, while Saanvi failed to make any gains. Vidhatri on the other hand birdied 15th and bogeyed 16th. At that stage Neha led the field by one. As all three players parred the 17th and 18th Neha emerged a deserving winner by one.

“This feels real good and it is a reward for all the hard work I have put in over the last 2-3 years and I did no lose belief despite not winning though I did come close at times,” said Neha.

Mannat, the No. 1 in Ladies and Category A on the IGU standings, had four birdies against two bogeys for her 70 and was fourth.

Khushi Khanijau (73) and Hitaashee Bakshi (71) ended fifth and sixth, while Sneha Singh, who had an eagle in her card of 72 was seventh. Amateurs Keerthana Rajeev Nair (74) and Prakruthi Sastry (76) and Kriti Chowhan (74) were tied for eighth.

Khushi had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in her 73, while Hitaashee had three birdies and a double bogey.

It was a great tournament for amateurs, who occupied three places in Top-4 and two more were Tied-eighth as all five finished in Top-8. It was the third straight tournament in which an amateur had finished at least in a tie for second.

The win also pushed Neha up into the third spot on the Hero Order of Merit, while Sneha Singh and Seher Atwal occupy the top two spots.

–IANS

cs

