scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Good to see Devon Conway taking the leadership role as senior CSK batter: Matthew Hayden

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here.

As Sanju Samson and his team breached the fortress Chepauk with a narrow three-run win and denied CSK skipper MS Dhoni a chance to finish the game in a high-scoring thriller in their first meeting in TATA IPL 2023, the Yellow Army will now be aiming to return the favour in Pink City.

After their defeat against Rajasthan Royals, CSK have won three games on the trot and climbed to the top of the team standings. RR, however, are on eight points in seven games.

One of the biggest reasons for CSK’s good show is the solid starts the team is getting from their opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has praised Conway – who is the leading run-getter for CSK – is garnering a lot of praise for showing his versatility in the ongoing IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Matthew Hayden said, “Initially I was worried about Devon Conway as he was taking some time in the powerplay while Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the aggressor. But in the last few games, Conway has shifted the gears. At the start of the season, the opening partnership for CSK was going hot and cold but now there is consistency. Good to see that Conway, being a senior player, taking the leadership role.”

Another big reason for CSK finding its mojo back is the way their inspirational captain MS Dhoni is leading them.

Giving a peek at the success mantra of the four-time TATA IPL champion skipper, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed MS Dhoni backs a player to the hilt.

Harbhajan Singh said, “The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is that he backs the player at his best and favoured batting position. Dhoni backs the players to the hilt and that is the reason why CSK is a champion team. He doesn’t deviate from his game plan frequently or after every match. The players need to have that belief and faith in the management and captain. Only then they perform and MS and CSK team management understands it.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Wrestling mess: 'Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed', alleges grappler
Next article
IPL 2023: Injured SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar rules out of the tournament
This May Also Interest You
News

Nicolas Cage confirms he had multi-million dollar debt, blames it on real estate crash

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

Technology

Apple's new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt rocks in denim look at airport

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nut to crack

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Sports

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma gets off to disappointing start at ISPS Handa C'ships

News

Delhi HC orders social media platforms to take down leaked clips of upcoming SRK film 'Jawan'

Technology

I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases: Carolina Rayo

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)

Technology

Samsung likely headed for first quarterly loss in 15 years: Analysts

Sports

Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

News

Mystery illness forces Sam Smith to cancel yet another gig

Sports

Indian women's blind cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US