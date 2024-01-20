Gopi T eyes event record at Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Gopi T is looking to get into the groove in his favourite race for two more marathons to come before Paris 2024.

“I will aim for the course record at Tata Mumbai Marathon, my preparations have been good in the Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru. The temperatures were high there, Mumbai is hotter than last year so I don’t know what to expect.” He is running here after a 2:14:58 at the TCS Amsterdam Marathon last year, hoping to find form in Mumbai.

The direct qualification time in the men’s marathon for Paris 2024 is 2:08. Gopi’s personal best of 2:13:39 was at the Seoul Marathon 2022, forcing the Army runner to aim for qualification via the average route. “Runners who don’t qualify automatically have the option to average the best five race timings. I feel 2:12 will be needed at Mumbai or in two races ahead for making the grade, one in India and one abroad.”

Srinu Bugatha (PB 2:14:59 New Delhi Marathon 2021) and Kalidas Hirve are others running among the Indian men in the fray.

The Indian elite winners stand a chance to win Rs 500,000 each for the champion in the men’s and women’s categories, down to the seventh position.

Jigme Dolma, Aarti Patil, and Nirmaben Thakor are prominent names in the women’s marathon.

Leh runner Jigmat trains in high altitude at home and will bank on endurance to perform.

Nima said, “Women don’t believe in themselves. The thought that they can’t do it is stuck in their minds. Once people start believing in themselves anything is achievable.”

Second runner-up at TMM 2023, Kalidas dwelt on the ethics aspect, in a message to amateur distance runners aiming for places and prize money. Kalidas added: “I get queries from young runners on social media about quick-fix solutions to winning races. My advice is to avoid short-cut methods and pay attention to continuous training, rest and recovery. Amateur runners should listen to their coach instead of getting swayed by shortcuts. There is no shortcut in long-distance running.”

–IANS

cs/