scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Got myself into a place where I feel like in 2019, 2020 space': Ben Stokes confident of contributing with bowling in Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) England captain Ben Stokes expressed full confidence in his bowling capabilities ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, saying his knee issue is being managed.

Stokes battled a knee injury during the tour of New Zealand in February and in his recent stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where he played only two games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and bowled just one over for 18 runs.

Despite his recent struggles, the 31-year-old remains optimistic about his ability to make a significant impact against Australia in the Ashes, which begins on June 16.

“The knee is in a much better place than it was in Wellington. I’ve been over in India for the IPL and these last eight or nine weeks I know I have got myself in a position where I can’t say I regret anything,” Stokes was quoted by the ICC website.

“I have got myself into a place where I feel like in a 2019, 2020 space in terms of my own body and fitness. I have definitely given myself the best opportunity (to bowl this summer). We know what it is (the problem) and now it is about managing it,” he added.

England start their summer of red-ball assignments on Thursday when they face Ireland in a solitary four-day Test at Lord’s, followed by the Ashes, which will begin after the completion ICC World Test Championship Final.

The aggressive ‘Bazball’ style has helped England put Test cricket at the forefront of the conversation over the past 12 months, winning 10 of their 12 matches since Stokes and head coach Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum took over the red-ball team last May.

Stokes emphasised on plans to maintain the same playing style even when the stakes are raised this summer with Ashes on the line.

“I sort of find myself answering the same questi‘n really about ‘is this going to continue?’ But I think it’s pretty clear that we have found a way in which we’ve been able to get the best out of ourselves as individuals and as a team. That’s how we are always going to look to play because we’ve seen success in it.

“It’s not always going to work, because you win games and you lose games, but what we have been able to do is find a formula that really works for the individuals that we have in this dressing room at the moment. That won’t change because of the opposition,” Stokes said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Here’s how R Madhavan is spending his birthday
Next article
Santosh Sivan shot ‘Mumbaikar’ at locations he filmed Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Raakh’
This May Also Interest You
News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

News

Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Sports

Swiss Boxing withdraws from IBA to join newly-formed 'World Boxing'

News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US