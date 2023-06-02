scorecardresearch
Govt approves equipment servicing, upgradation for shooter Elavenil Valarivan, archer Pravin Jadhav

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved separate proposals by Olympic shooter Elavenil Valarivan and archer Pravin Jadhav for equipment servicing and upgrade, respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event, the Ministry informed in a release on Friday.

Meanwhile, the MOC, in its meeting on Thursday, also approved Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula’s proposal for financial assistance towards participation in the upcoming WTT Contender event in Lagos, Nigeria which is to take place later this month.

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja’s flight tickets, food, accommodation, local transport, visa costs, and Insurance fees among other expenditures.

Agency News Desk
