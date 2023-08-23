GPBL Season 2: Bengaluru Tigers lock horns with Mumbai Wolves in Opener

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Hosts Bengaluru Tigers and Mumbai Wolves clash in the opening tie that promises to set the tone for an action-packed Grand Prix Badminton League Season 2 that kicks off on August 27.

The opening day of the badminton extravaganza will also see Chennai Superstarz facing off against the Northeast Rhinos.

Hyderabad Hounds, Pune Panthers, Gujarat Lions and Northeast Rhinos are the other teams in fray. Some of the top National and International players will be seen in action in the 13-day League.

In a bid to raise the excitement quotient, the league has introduced a new format that guarantees edge-of-the-seat entertainment. The eight participating teams have been placed in a single group, where they will compete in a series of matches. Each team will play five matches in the League Stage.

One of the highlights of this season is the ingenious draw, ensuring teams do not face each other twice in the League stage.

The GPBL has also revamped its scoring system to intensify the rivalry on the court. Teams will earn a point for each game won (11 points) while making it mandatory for the players to play all the three sets in every match. An additional point will be awarded for winning the tie. If a team wins all its matches including the trump match, it would net a total of 18 points while losing all the matches would end in a score of minus one.

The points of each of the five ties will be accumulated to decide the team standing at the Legue Stage. The top four teams at the conclusion of the league stage will secure their coveted spots in the semifinals with the top placed team taking on the last placed team in the first semifinal while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will clash in the other last four encounter.