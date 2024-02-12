Granada 10m World Cup: India begins campaign with two junior gold medals

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India began their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M Juniors WC 10M campaign with two gold medals on Day One of competitions in Granada, Spain. Isha Anil Taksale gave India their first gold with a win in the junior women’s 10m air rifle, while Umamahesh Maddineni won the corresponding men’s event.

Isha shot 251.8 in the final while Umamahesh shot 252.1. The men’s event saw a clean sweep of the medals by India as Parth Mane and Ajay Malik took silver and bronze medals while Shambhavi Kshirsagar won bronze in the women’s junior air rifle as India picked up five medals on the day. Isha’s 630.9 was enough for her to top the qualifications field as she led a group of three Indians into the top eight. In the final, after trailing Bangladesh’s Jafira Chowdhary after the first five shots, Isha took the lead after the second five and from then on brooked no opposition to take gold.

Shambhavi Khshirsagar, who had qualified second, clinched bronze behind Britain’s Gwenlian Thorne. It was even better for Umamahesh as they led the final from the get-go to put it across compatriot Parth Mane, who had earlier pipped him to the top position in qualification.

A 34-member Indian contingent is taking part in the World Cup which will have junior and senior 10m air gun competitions only.

–IANS

bsk/