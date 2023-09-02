scorecardresearch
Guerrero heads Peru squad for World Cup qualifiers

Paolo Guerrero will lead Peru's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Brazil, the Peruvian football federation.

Veteran striker Paolo Guerrero will lead Peru’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Brazil, the Peruvian football federation. The 39-year-old, who is Peru’s all-time leading scorer with 38 goals in 109 international appearances, was named in the 27-man squad despite scoring just once in eight games for Ecuador’s LDU Quito this season, reports Xinhua.

As expected, head coach Juan Reynoso also included Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, Feyenoord defender Marcos Lopez, Celta Viga midfielder Renato Tapia and Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz.

But there was no place for Gianluca Lapadula, Carlos Zambrano, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores and Bryan Reyna, who are injured.

Peru will begin their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a clash against Paraguay in Asuncion on September 7. They will meet Brazil in Lima five days later.

Peru squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Caceda, Renato Solis

Defenders: Luis Advincula, Miguel Trauco, Marcos Lopez, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Luis Abram, Aldo Corzo.

Midfielders: Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Sergio Pena, Wilder Cartagena, Jesus Castillo, Christofer Gonzales, Yoshimar Yotun, Piero Quispe.

Forwards: Andre Carrillo, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Joao Grimaldo, Jostin Alarcon, Andy Polo, Alex Valera, Raul Ruidiaz, Paolo Guerrero.

