scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Gustavsson backs Australia's fitness for World Cup quarters

By Agency News Desk

Canberra, Aug 12 (IANS) Australian coach Tony Gustavsson has backed his squad’s fitness to get them over the line against France on Saturday.

The Matildas have used 17 of 23 players in their run to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup – the fewest of any team left in the tournament – and given substitutes an average of 19 minutes on the pitch, reports Xinhua.

Eight Australian players have played more than 300 minutes at their home World Cup.

By comparison, quarter-final opponents France have used 21 players, two of whom have been on the pitch for over 300 minutes.

Asked at his pre-match press conference whether the reliance on his starters could prove costly for Australia against the better-rested French, Gustavsson rejected the idea.

“We’re fit, we’re fast. We know that. If you look at the schedule that the players are playing now, it’s nothing different than what they’re doing in club land, in terms of the games, amount of weeks,” he told reporters on Friday.

“The most intense game we have played so far in terms of sprint and high-speed metres was the game we had less recovery time. They bounced back extremely well.

If Australia beat France in Brisbane on Saturday night they will reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

The 2023 World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, runs from July 20 to August 20.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft shuts down support for Cortana in Windows, Teams

Technology

Bezos, Sanchez announce $100 mn fund to help Hawaii recover from wildfire

Sports

Olympic champs Gong, Liu to lead China for World Athletics Championships

Sports

Higher Organising Committee put final touches to preparations for Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

Technology

Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail over witness tampering, VPN use charges

Health & Lifestyle

Measles death toll in South Sudan state hits 61

News

Raj & DK reveal 'Guns & Gulaabs' has been shot in Uttarakhand

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Odisha FC beat Rajasthan United FC 2-1

Sports

'Theatre of Dreams': Para shuttlers Pramod, Sukant visit Man United's stadium

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting register 2-0 win over Indian Navy Football Team

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final with dominant 5-0 win over Japan

Sports

VVS Laxman to not travel with Indian team for Ireland T20I series tour: Report

Sports

Badminton Association of India inaugurates National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati

News

Sayli Salunkhe’s voice texture landed her the lead in ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

‘MTV Roadies': Piyu complains about Priyanka to Sonu Sood, Gang Leaders

Health & Lifestyle

NAFU set up for prevention of fraud under AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Health & Lifestyle

Study links brain neurons with autism disorder

Technology

Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US