Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 21 (IANS) West Indies’ assistant coach Kenny Benjamin believes the bowlers will have to work hard on Day Two of the second Test against India and also hoped that the bowlers execute their plans well.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, West Indies were unable to pick a wicket in the first session. But the hosts bounced back by taking four wickets in the second session. But Virat Kohli (87 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 not out) put on an unbroken 106-run partnership that helped India close day one’s proceedings on 288/4 in 84 overs

“We have our plans for each batter and we hope that the bowlers stick with those plans and be patient. I know that with Kohli, Jadeja and the rest of the batters to come, they are not going to let go of us. So, we have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well,” said Benjamin in the press conference after the end of day one’s play.

Kohli, who got off the mark on his 21st delivery, is just 13 runs away from reaching his 29th Test century in his 500th match in international cricket. Benjamin, who played 92 Test matches and 33 ODIs for West Indies from 1992-1998, was adamant about his bowlers making Kohli work hard for reaching a century.

“If he is threatening (to score a century) then he will have to work for it, we will not hand it to him and will peg in the way. Hopefully, we will have a chance to start with the second new ball if we do it on Friday. We hope to get a couple of breakthroughs and get ourselves back into the game.”

Asked about the rationale behind bowling first on a slow, placid pitch, Benjamin said, “Well, coach and captain felt that there was some moisture. When they bowled, we could see from behind the stumps that there was some dampness in the pitch. So we felt, if we had to get anything from the pitch, it would have to be on the first day.”

He signed off by saying day one of the 100th Test between India and West Indies ended on a satisfying note for the hosts. “We were a little bit disappointed that we didn’t pick up a wicket or two till lunch but then we did well to get four wickets.”

“Kudos to Virat and Jadeja, they played very well and they are very experienced. Virat is a very special player and the two took that session away from us, but overall it was a satisfying day.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

