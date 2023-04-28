scorecardresearch
Hazlewood's got to really prove himself, says Ian Healy ahead of first Ashes Test countdown

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy believes fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has got to really prove himself as the countdown begins for the first Ashes Test, to be held at Edgbaston from June 16.

Hazlewood had played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bangalore finishing in third place in IPL 2022 and hasn’t featured in the ongoing tournament yet due to a left Achilles injury which kept him out of Australia’s tour of India earlier in the year.

“Hazlewood’s got to really prove himself. He’s just coming back… in the IPL. That’s been a four-month Achilles strain, not even surgery. I don’t want him spending that much time on his injuries. That’s what Shane Watson had to do at the end of his career, he was eight weeks for a calf (strain),” Healy was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

Apart from Hazlewood, Australia’s front-line quicks include captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who’s never played Test cricket in England. Healy thinks the injury cloud over Hazlewood means Australia aren’t sorted yet in a fast-bowling combination.

“So I don’t think that’s sorted. Is it Boland? He’s the only spare bowler we’ve got… or do they play an all-rounder. They’ve got Cameron Green, do they use Mitch Marsh as well? They’ve got some options, it’s about time we played a bit better in England.”

Australia haven’t won a Test series in England since 2001 and given both teams are hitting top form in Test cricket in the last few months, the upcoming Ashes is the most anticipated series in the longest format of the game in recent times.

“What’s important to Australia are performing opening batsmen and performing quicks. Our quicks have never done a great job and gone through England, have they, in 20 years when we’ve bowled in England.”

“We’ve got to be better with our fast-bowling spells in England. Our bowlers will be straightened up by ‘Baz Ball’… good bowling might be quite easy to do when you’re so hyped up and ready to play against aggressive batting,” concluded Healy.

–IANS

nr/bsk

