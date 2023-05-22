'He has the belief he can convert his 50s, 60s into 100': Rashid Khan praises Shubman Gill after his magnificent ton

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan heaped praise on opener Shubman Gill after his scintillating unbeaten ton, saying the youngster has a belief of converting his 50s into a century and has been a very consistent player for the franchise.

Gill, the heir apparent of Kohli in the Indian batting line-up, sizzled with an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls, also his second straight IPL century, overshadowed a Virat Kohli’s ton as the Titans pocketed a 6-wicket win, knocking Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2023 in front of a packed home support on Sunday night.

“I am so lucky to witness two brilliant hundreds today. Virat bhai and Shubman, the way they both played, was unbelievable. Shubman has been working very hard. He has the belief that he can convert his 50s and 60s into 100 so he has been a very consistent player for us since last year. Played a brilliant innings and I am happy for him,” Rashid said in the post-match press conference.

RCB went into the match needing a win to qualify for the play-offs, but the Gujarat batters were too good on the day, chasing down the 198-run target with five balls to spare, helping Mumbai Indians qualify for the fourth and final spot in the play-offs.

For the second season running, GT picked up 10 wins in the league stages and will move to Chennai next for Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings on May 23.

–IANS

bc/cs