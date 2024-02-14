‘He’ll go down as a great England captain’: Michael Atherton lauds Stokes ahead of his 100th Test

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Former skipper Michael Atherton while praising Ben Stokes made a bold statement calling him a “great England captain” ahead of his 100th Test in Rajkot.

Atherton commends Stokes for orchestrating an “incredible turnaround” in England’s Test fortunes, highlighting the team’s remarkable resurgence under his captaincy. With a win percentage of 70 in 21 Tests, Stokes has led England to 14 victories, a feat that solidifies his legacy as one of the nation’s greatest captains.

“In the last phase of his career, he’s been dominated by his captaincy and I think he’ll go down as a great England captain for what he’s done with the team so far,” said Atheron to Sky Sports.

“Having turned around a team that normally they had only won once in 17 to where they are now is an incredible turnaround with pretty much the same group of players, or one or two different but not that many. So, that’s one more chapter that he’s in the middle of writing at the moment,” he added.

Reflecting on Stokes’ illustrious Test career, Atherton reminisces about the numerous moments of brilliance that have defined the all-rounder’s journey. From his iconic match-winning innings at Headingley where he scored 135* off 219 balls against Australia in the 2019 Ashes to his spectacular catches and game-changing performances with bat and ball, Stokes has left an indelible mark on the sport.

“He’s undeniably a great cricketer for England, no question about that. With bat and ball, you can think of so many moments, just looking at that catch of Stuart Broad at Trent Bridge, which brought back some memories and that one which I was commentating, normally switch-hit Nathan Lyon and that incident in Western Terrace. I think that’s the innings everybody would remember him for Headingley in the Ashes. So many to choose from.”

Despite his recent focus on captaincy duties, Atherton emphasizes the significance of Stokes’ return as a pure all-rounder, citing the invaluable balance he brings to the side. With Stokes aiming to reclaim his bowling prowess, Atherton anticipates a resurgence that will bolster England’s lineup and elevate their performance on the field.

“He’s got a bit to go, doing a bit of bowling on this tour in practice. So, he’s trying to get back to being the all-rounder that he was because, in the last year or so, he’s been essentially playing as a captain, with the bowling not part of his armory.”

“But, he’s trying to get back to that and if he can and just get a few more years out being an all-rounder cricketer again, that will help him and England’s balance in the side but he’s been a great cricketer. Fantastic to watch and appreciate,” he concluded.

Stokes’ journey to his 100th Test has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. With 6251 runs and 197 wickets to his name, Stokes epitomizes the essence of a modern-day cricketing legend, revered for his versatility and unwavering passion for the game.

