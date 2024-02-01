Hitaashee takes a three-shot lead over Ananya in third leg of WPGT

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Hitaashee Bakshi fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round to grab a handy three-shot lead over Ananya Garg after the second round of the third leg of the 2024 Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club.

Hitaashee, starting in the final group, had a bogey-bogey start, but then a series of birdies saw her roar into contention. She dropped a shot on the Par-4 12th but got that back with her fifth birdie of the day on the Par-4 15th. Her round of 68 put her at 1-under 139 and three clear of Ananya (68).

Ananya, looking for her maiden win on the WPGT made up for her opening round of 74 as she had four birdies against two bogeys. Ananya is now 2-over for 36 holes at 142.

Seher Atwal (71-71) tied second (T2), could have been better but for a bogey finish. She also had a double bogey on Par-4 12th. She had three birdies during the day.

Three players, Ridhima Dilawari (69), amateur Anaahat Bindra (71) and Gauri Karhade (73) were in a tie for fifth place at 4-over 144, while Amandeep Drall, who actually went into the lead after a birdie on the second hole, slipped later. Amandeep, playing in the lead group, birdied the second, while her playing partners, Hitaashee and Khushi started bogey-bogey.

Amandeep suffered three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and then had two more bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie for a round of 76 that saw her drop down to eighth.

Karishma Govind (75) and Khushi Khanijau (80) were tied for ninth place, while Sneha Singh (72), winner of the last event, was Tied-11th with Kriti Chowhan (72).

Overnight leader Khushi Khanijau had a rough day with a round of 80 that included a finish with two double bogeys on the last two holes as she slipped to tied ninth at 149.

The cut fell at 157 and 20 players made it to the final round.

–IANS

cs/bsk/