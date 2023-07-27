scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey India announces 20-member junior men’s team for Germany 4-Nation event

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member Indian junior men’s hockey team that will participate in a 4-Nation Tournament from August 18 to 22 at Dusseldorf, Germany..

India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5-16 this year.

The team will be led by talismanic forwards Uttam Singh, as captain, and Boby Singh Dhami, as vice-captain.

The team includes players like defender Sharda Nand Tiwari and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who have some experience playing at the senior level.

Speaking on the tour, the Indian men’s junior hockey team Coach C.R Kumar said, “We have been training hard in preparation for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 and have identified some areas of improvement. The 4 Nations Tournament is the perfect opportunity to see if our plans are feasible.”

“Encountering high-pressure match situations at the 4 Nations Tournament will help the team improve the composure of the team. This event will also serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas of improvement.

“We believe that this tournament will set the bar for the performance of the team. This is our first exposure to European teams and playing against them will help to evaluate the team’s performance against these quality opponents,” he signed off.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Mohith H.S., Ranvijay Singh Yadav. Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Waribam Niraj Kumar Singh, Yogember Rawat. Midfielders: Poovanna C.B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, Chetan Sharma, Amit Kumar Yadav.

Forwards: Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yoga may help older women at risk for Alzheimer's: Study
Next article
Sinead O'Connor, known for evocative voice & activism, passes away at 56
This May Also Interest You
News

'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

News

After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

News

Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'

Technology

Video game developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

News

Raghav Juyal says working with 'Yudhra' director was a master class in suspense, action

Sports

Mohd Siraj returns home after being rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload: Report

News

Sinead O'Connor, known for evocative voice & activism, passes away at 56

Technology

Yoga may help older women at risk for Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

ISRO conducts hot tests on Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion Systems

News

Tupac Shakur's custom ring sold for Rs 8.20 crore at auction

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says, ‘Muje Avinash Sachdev mein interest hain’; Jiya Shankar replies saying, ‘Mera dil tod diya tune’

News

Bo Goldman, screenwriter for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, passes away at 90

Technology

Tech startup Wiom raises Rs 140 cr to make unlimited internet affordable

News

Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’

Sports

If opportunities do come up, I'll certainly consider it: Uthappa on coaching IPL teamm

News

Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ series role: ‘She will be common link between OTT and the film’

Technology

Power outage causes NASA to briefly lose contact with ISS: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US