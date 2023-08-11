scorecardresearch
Hockey India approves financial model for Hockey India League, paves way for its revival

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Hockey India’s Executive Board on Thursday officially approved the financial model proposed by its commercial agent for the Hockey India League (HIL), paving the way for the agency to formally go into the market for the revival of the league.

“Last month, we convened to review the HIL revival plans proposed by our marketing agency, and today the Executive Board officially approved the financial model proposed by the Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd for the Hockey India League, and we arrived at the decision to let the agency officially step into the market for the Hockey India League. This tournament is intended to produce very high-quality hockey, which will help elevate the game even further,” said Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, who chaired the 100th Meeting of the Executive Board here on Thursday.

“I believe that the Hockey India League is crucial for the development of the sports not just in India but across the globe because it provides a unique opportunity for our Indian hockey players, as well as foreign players, to elevate their game by competing alongside and against top talents from other national teams,” Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, echoing the President’s sentiments.

The meeting was also attended by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Dato Tayyab Ikram and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) President Fumio Ogura. The duo was also honoured with commemorative mementoes on the occasion.

The Executive Board also discussed various other matters including the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which will take place from September 23 to October 8.

–IANS

