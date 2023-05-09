scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey India names 20-member women's team for Australia Tour

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member women’s team for a three-match series against Australia to be held in Adelaide from May 18.

India will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team for the Australia tour will be led by ace goalie Savita Punia, who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be ably assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as vice-captain.

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur. Midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said: “We are excited to have international exposure again after 2 intense training blocks. Australia are a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed.

“It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground.”

India will face Australia on May 18, May 20, and May 21, and Australia ‘A’ on May 25 and May 27. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted
Next article
Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better it is for us, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Rafael Nadal missing Roland Garros would be brutal for tennis, says Roger Federer

Sports

World Athletics renews Ukraine Fund to support athletes affected by the war

Sports

Ishan Kishan replaces injured K.L Rahul in WTC Final squad; call on Unadkat, Umesh Yadav to be taken later

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach wins to reach pre-quarters, Naveen ousted

Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid aim for European glory as Man City seek to overcome last season's defeat

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Police restore, weld barricades at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Golf: Wyndham Clark wins maiden PGA Tour title; Bhatia is T-43, Theegala finishes T-56

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor indicted for sexually assaulting patients

Health & Lifestyle

Women switch back to cloth use as Project Udita fades out

News

Arijit Singh injured after fan tries to pull him amid concert in Aurangabad

News

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

News

Sonam Kapoor starts speech with 'namaste' at King Charles coronation concert

News

Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Sports

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: T.N, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh register easy wins

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Sachin Siwach moves into pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Sahani bow out

Sports

Spain's Sevilla FC launch an India-based documentary with an episode on cricketer Dinesh Karthik

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US