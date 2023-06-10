scorecardresearch
Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday named the 33-member Core Probables Group for the Senior Women National Coaching Camp. The camp, scheduled from June 11 to July 11, will be held at SAI, Bengaluru.

The camp is part of the team’s preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games in China, scheduled in September-October this year.

The Core Group for the National Camp consists of four goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki. Among the defenders named for the camp are Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

The midfielders selected for the camp include Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.

The core probables also include Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Sunelita Toppo as forwards.

The newly-appointed Analytical Coach for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team Anthony Farry, who joined the team in Australia for the five-match Tour, will also join the camp. Farry was formerly with the Japanese Women’s Team and was instrumental in their Gold medal feat at the Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang in 2018.

Janneke Schopman, the Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, expressed the team’s goals for the camp and said, “After establishing our baseline physical output and addressing individual improvements in the previous camp, the focus now shifts to enhancing team structure and tactics. Also, the addition of Analytical Coach Anthony Farry in the camp will definitely add lots of quality in our coaching staff and strengthen the team strategy-wise.”

“Moreover, our recent tour of Australia, where we played five matches against the hosts, helped us identify the areas that require immediate attention and need to be worked upon to improve as a team. With Hangzhou Asian Games approaching fast, we can’t leave any stone unturned if we want to best prepared and ready in this key tournament,” she added.

Core Probables Group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Defenders, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary , Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo

Agency News Desk
