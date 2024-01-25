Hockey India names 40-member core probable for junior men's national camp

Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced a 40-player core probable group for the upcoming junior men’s national coaching camp set to commence on January 29, here at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility.

The selection of this new core group was based on their notable performances during the domestic championships held in 2023.

Under the guidance of Coach Janardhana C B, the players from the core probable group are scheduled to assemble on January 29 for a 20-day training camp, concluding on February 17.

Speaking about the upcoming camp, Coach Janardhana C B said: “The selection process was rigorous, considering their performances in the domestic championships. However, I am confident that the selected 40 players bring a wealth of talent and dedication to the table.

“Now, as we gear up for the coaching camp, our focus will be on refining skills, instilling tactical awareness, and fostering a winning mentality among these young athletes.”

List of players in the 40-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Adarsh G, Ashwani Yadav, Ali Khan

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Amir Ali, Manoj Yadav, Sukhvinder, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand Y, Talem Priyo Barta

Midfielders: Bipin Billavara Ravi, Vachan H A, Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Ritik Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh, Govind Nag

Forwards: Mohit Karma, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Mohd. Konain Dad, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gursewak Singh

