scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

By News Bureau

Rourkela, Jan 14 (IANS) Three-time champions Netherlands got off to a brisk start on the second day of the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 by defeating Malaysia 4-0 in a Pool C match at the Birsa Munda Stadium, here on Saturday.

Holland, who had won the title in the 1973, 1990 and 1998 editions, scored twice in the second quarter, survived some good attacks in the third quarter and then slotted two more goals in the fourth quarter as they started their campaign on a winning note.

Coach Jeroen Delmee’s team made a slow start and only got going after a goalless first quarter. Thijs Van Dam opened their account in the 19th minute with a field goal and four minutes later, Jip Janssen made it 2-0 by converting a penalty stroke as the Dutch held a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Malaysia had the better of the exchanges in the third quarter as they earned three penalty corners but could not capitalise on the chances.

The Netherlands, the World No. 3 and one of the favourites for the title here, got going again in the fourth quarter when they scored off their second penalty corner when Teun Beins converted in the 46th minute.

They had another chance in the 53rd minute off their third PC but were thwarted. But Jorrit Croon gave more respectability to the score when he scored the fourth goal for the Netherlands in the seconds before the final hooter.

The Netherlands earned three penalty corners and converted one while Janssen scored off their lone penalty stroke. Malaysia got three penalty corners but all went in vain.

The Dutch lead the standings in Group C on goal difference ahead of New Zealand, both teams will three points from their opening game. The Netherlands have a goal difference of +4 while New Zealand have a GD of +2.

–IANS

bsk/cs

Previous article
2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA
Next article
James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman
This May Also Interest You
News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

Technology

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter

News

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

News

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Sports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

Technology

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut is missing her mom-made laddus…

Sports

Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

Sports

IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high (preview)

Sports

SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

News

Sonu Chandrapal: Technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it

News

'Kantara' actress Sapthami Gowda joins 'The Vaccine War' cast

News

Anu Malik: Today I am alive because of my wife and kids

Sports

Lukewarm response to 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka: KCA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US