Home Ministry briefed about wrestlers-cops scuffle

Five Delhi Police personnel, including two women officials, reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the source, wrestlers Dushyant and Rahul, who claimed that they were beaten up by drunk police personnel, in fact, left the hospital against medical advice during their medical examination.

"We have a term for it — LAMA — which means ‘left against medical advice.’ Whenever someone does this, it means something was wrong," the source said.

While Rahul sustained injuries on May 3 night, the source said that the injury was caused by a "fan" and not by "any drunk cop".

Medical examinations of police personnel indicated that no one was drunk.

It has been learnt that the wrestlers were staying at Royal Plaza hotel, and three rooms were booked by the Sky Holiday company.

A grappler said "the arrangement in the hotel was for the women wrestlers as they were facing problems while changing and using the restroom".

"During the night, wrestlers used to go to the five-star hotel. It was a long booking from April 25 to May 5," the source said.

A photo of the wrestlers sitting at the hotel has also surfaced.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recorded the statements of five out of seven victims.

The statements of the two girls are to be recorded by Saturday.

"They have alleged that it all happened between 2012 and 2022 but they did not approach the police. They told us that it happened on several occasions with each of them," the source said.

–IANS<br>atk/pgh