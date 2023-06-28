scorecardresearch
Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Sahney, on Wednesday appealed to International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI to consider Mohali for including at least one match of cricket World Cup 2023 during October-November.

Sahney said he would be meeting Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary, who is also representing India on the ICC Board to request him to include Mohali as one of the venues for cricket World Cup.

He expressed his concerns that 10 venues have been chosen such as Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, leaving major venue like Mohali where pitch and outfield rating is stated as “very good” by ICC Grading chart.

Sahney said the cricket stadium at Mohali has excellent infrastructure and better facilities than some of the stadiums scheduled for world cup matches.

Mohali has also an international airport and many five star hotels and excellent infrastructure to host World Cup matches.

He also appealed to the BCCI to include Punjab Cricket Association stadium Mohali for forthcoming India-Australia Cricket series.

Sahney said the Mohali Cricket stadium holds a legacy when it comes to India hosting Cricket World Cups. It has successfully organised the historic India vs Pakistan semi-final in 2011 while semi-final of 1996 between West Indies and Australia was also witnessed in this momentous stadium.

