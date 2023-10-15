scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Hurkacz beats Rublev to win ATP Shanghai Masters title

By Agency News Desk

Shanghai, Oct 15 (IANS) Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz captured his second ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) here on Sunday.

Nearly two years ago, Hurkacz got his first ATP Masters 1000 crown in Miami in 2021.

“It’s the final of the Masters Series, and we both have match points in the tiebreaker. We’re just battling, and we both have some chances, so definitely it was just so exciting and super pumped at the end of the battle and win that last point,” said Hurkacz, who posed consistent performance and fired 21 aces throughout the final.

Rublev also gave nice comments to his opponent.

“I don’t need to be impressed with his level because I know that he is a super great player and it’s so tough to beat him, and I knew this since the beginning.”

“We played four times with each other and with him, you can easily lose only the way he serves. As we could see today he was serving unreal. The way he sometimes shoots from baseline, full power, so tough to do something.”

After the match, Hurkacz wrote “thank you” in Chinese on the camera to show his appreciation, which caused a buzz on social media in China.

“I was just trying to memorize how to write it, and it’s a difficult language. I just wanted to give thanks for the amazing support that I had throughout the whole almost two weeks here and to thank the Chinese fans,” Hurkacz said.

–IANS

hs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
TCS sacks 16 employees, bars 6 vendors involved in bribes-for-jobs scam
Next article
Nagelsmann mulling over chances to put Musiala, Wirtz together in German squad
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US