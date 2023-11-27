I bat in this number a lot, so I am calm in knowing this position: Rinku Singh on scripting finishing touches

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) After playing a calm hand in the fag end of India’s successful chase with an unbeaten 22 off 14 balls in the T20I series opener, Rinku Singh again stood up to script finishing touches with 31 not out off just nine balls, including hammering three fours and two sixes off Sean Abbott in the 19th over.

His knock ensured India got 235/4, a total good enough to get them a 44-run win over Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday night. Rinku put down his success as a finisher to calmness and being aware of his batting slot.

“I bat in this number a lot so I am calm knowing this position. I like to play each ball according to where it lands. I try to notice whether its a slower ball or fast ball, and I respond accordingly. I am enjoying with everyone. Feeling good,” he said after the game ended.

Rinku also gave an insight into how he prepares for his role as a finisher during matches. “I know I’ll get 5-6 overs sometimes or maybe 2 overs sometimes (to finish games). That’s exactly how I practice as if I’m batting in the last five. That’s what VVS sir has also told me to play in the nets.”

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain for T20Is against Australia, was full of praise for Rinku’s finishing abilities. “When he came out to bat in the first game, we needed about 40 runs from 24 balls (55 from 31 balls). The composure he showed was brilliant. And the same thing today when asked to bat in the last two overs.”

Suryakumar also hinted that Rinku’s finishing abilities reminded him of someone who used to do the same for India (MS Dhoni), but chose not to reveal the name. “He providing that finish reminded us of someone. Everyone knows who has done this for India.”

With India now going 2-0 up in the five-game series, Suryakumar felt his team had the determination to back themselves against any situation in the match. “The boys aren’t putting too much pressure on me, they’re taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves.”

