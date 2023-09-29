I congratulate the Indians for arranging a reception of this kind: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed his delight over the fantastic reception Pakistan men’s cricket team received in India for the World Cup. Earlier, Zaka had allegedly made an indirect reference to India as an “enemy country” on Wednesday evening as the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad, to participate in the ICC World Cup 2023.

However, in a statement released by PCB on Friday, Zaka cleared his position highlighting the love and warmth shown in the reception of the Pakistani team.

“The fantastic reception of the Pakistan team in India for the World Cup proves how much love the people of both countries have for each other’s players. This love was evident by the reception arranged at the Hyderabad airport. I congratulate the Indians for arranging a reception of this kind,” said Zaka Ashraf.

“Whenever India and Pakistan step onto the cricket field, they emerge as traditional rivals but not as enemies. I hope that throughout the entire World Cup, Pakistan cricketers will receive the same warmth, and Indian fans will get to see the best cricket from Pakistan players,” he added.

Pakistan arrived in India after more than six years for a World Cup tournament and the reception they were shown at Hyderabad was acknowledged by many Pakistani cricket, including skipper Babar Azam, who felt overwhelmed and showed his gratitude towards the fans.