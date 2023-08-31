I deleted Instagram for a week, says Alex Carey on online abuse after Bairstow run-out row

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Ashes series 2023 had a lot of controversial moments but the most talked about one was Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal by Alex Carey. Things went so bad that Carey started getting online abuse on Instagram from English fans.

Carey, talking to Fox Sports about the online abuse, said he didn’t look into it that much, but things went so bad that he had to delete his Instagram ID for a week.

“There were a lot of nasty comments that came my way, or came the family’s way, so post-incident it was pretty aggressive and something new as well. I haven’t had that animosity come my way so that was new. It’s not uncommon for us players to receive these, but there were just a few more on this occasion,” said Carey.

Further, Carey added, “I didn’t really look into it much, I didn’t have to. I had a lot of people looking at it and monitoring it. You don’t really need to see them. A lot of comments got deleted. It did get pretty nasty from reports. Initially again, if your wife jumps online and you see (you) getting abused or even them getting abused for being your wife and kids, you probably don’t take it too well.”

The incident took place in the second match of the Ashes test series when Bairstow was run out by Carey from behind the wicket as he walked off prematurely after avoiding a short-pitch delivery. The cricket world soon erupted and showed their disappointment in the incident. However, a few former Australian players soon took to social media and came in support of Carey.

Carey justified the incident and said he did nothing wrong. “But 24 hours or 48 hours after that, things simmer down and you understand you’ve done nothing wrong, and nothing changes. I actually deleted Instagram for a week or so and just put the phone down and focused on being present with the family.”

–IANS

